Chicago firefighter dies of COVID-19

A Chicago firefighter has died from COVID-19, the fourth member of the department to die from complications of the virus.

Michael Pickering, 45, joined the department in 2003. He was assigned to Engine 29 in Bridgeport and was a father of three, officials said.

On April 7, 2020, Mario Araujo became the first member of the fire department to die from the virus. Araujo, 49, joined the fire department in October 2003 and spent most of his career on Truck 25, which operates out of Engine 102 in Rogers Park.

Firefighter Edward Singleton died a week later from COVID-19 complications. Singleton, 55, worked at the firehouse at Midway Airport.

In December, Paramedic Robert Truevillian died from the virus. The 55-year-old was assigned to ambulance 71, which operates out of the firehouse at 10458 S. Hoxie Ave. in South Deering, officials said.