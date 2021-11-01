I grew up in Altgeld Gardens, and it deserves to be on the National Register of Historic Places

I recently read an editorial in the Sun-Times on why Altgeld Gardens deserves a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. As a former resident of Altgeld, I am in favor of this designation.

I grew up in Altgeld and remember beautifully well-trimmed yards with flower gardens and large, open spaces in front and back of the row house where my family lived at 13074 South Evans. There was a safe, family-type atmosphere in the neighborhood. It was a place where neighbors borrowed a cup of sugar from one another and our parents sent us to the neighborhood schools named for famous African American men, Ira F. Aldridge and George Washington Carver. I developed life-long friendships in Altgeld, with residents who went on to become professionals in the fields of education and business.

I believe that funding for improvement of the Altgeld Murray Homes is fair and deserving. Over time, all properties require updates and restoration in order to provide healthy and decent housing for residents. The funding would not only provide outstanding environmental and physical improvements, but also restore pride and continue the hard work that community leaders have long fought for in the past.

Linda G. Matthews, South Holland

Remap joke?

When I perused the map showing the Democrats’ remapping of Illinois congressional districts in the Sun-Times, I didn’t know if it was a joke or a political cartoon or the real thing.

The 15th District goes from Iowa all the way to Indiana then circles back to St. Louis. Then the 13th District cuts a narrow strip through the 15th District, spreading from Champaign clear through to St. Louis. The 11th District starts up at Woodstock in the northwest and circles around the far western suburbs and ends up in Bolingbrook in the southwest area of Chicago. And finally the 1st District begins near the Loop and stretches through the southern suburbs and ends up in Bourbonnais.

First, I don’t know why a member of Congress would want to serve in such spread-out areas with varying and conflicting issues. Second, it’s unfortunate that the politicians do not use the same “expertise” to solve the financial problems of the State and fix the pension issues as they do to protect their own turf.

Mario Caruso, Lincoln Square

“World class” stadium?

Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen says that the Bears will build “world-class stadium” at the old Arlington International Race Course site. I certainly hope so. It would be a shame if the Bears put their fans, the cities of Chicago and Arlington Heights, and the entire Chicago area through all this rigamarole just to build a mediocre stadium. They already have one of those.

Mark M. Quinn, Naperville