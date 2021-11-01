 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized in Washington, D.C., after falling at Howard University

Jackson fell and hit his head while entering a building on campus, according to a news release from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

By Sun-Times Wire
Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. was kept in a Washington, D.C., hospital overnight for observation after falling and hitting his head at Howard University.
Carlos Ballesteros/Sun-Times file photo

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. was hospitalized Monday evening after falling while attending a town hall meeting at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Jackson fell and hit his head while entering a building on campus, according to a release from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

He was attending a meeting with university President Wayne A.I. Frederick and students to address complaints about rodents, mold and flooding in the school’s residence halls.

Jackson was taken to Howard University Hospital after the fall and underwent several tests, including a CT scan, which came back with normal results.

He was held in the hospital overnight for observation.

