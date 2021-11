Aher Uguak had 16 points to lead six Loyola players in double figures as the Ramblers easily defeated Coppin State 103-45 on Tuesday night in a season opener at Gentile Arena.

Saint Thomas, Braden Norris and Ryan Schwieger added 13 points apiece for the Ramblers. Chris Knight chipped in 10 points as did Lucas Williamson.

Uguak made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Norris also had nine rebounds.

Jesse Zarzuela had eight points for the Eagles.