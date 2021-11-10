 clock menu more-arrow no yes
McDonald’s serving up Mariah Carey ‘Menu’ with 12 days of free food for Christmas

The coming “Mariah Menu,” which debuts Dec. 13, features a select free item each day through Christmas Eve with a $1 minimum purchase on McDonald’s mobile app.

By Kelly Tyko | USA TODAY
McDonald’s announced Wednesday that it was teaming up with&nbsp;Mariah Carey&nbsp;for&nbsp;12 days of free food.
McDonald’s USA

McDonald’s next celebrity collaboration may be all you want for Christmas: The fast-food chain announced Wednesday that it was teaming up with Mariah Carey for 12 days of free food.

The chain has previously rolled out limited-time celebrity meals based on stars’ favorite McDonald’s orders, including the Saweetie Meal last summer and “Famous Orders” with BTS, J Balvin and Travis Scott.

But the coming “Mariah Menu,” which debuts Dec. 13, is different and features a select free item each day through Christmas Eve with a $1 minimum purchase on McDonald’s mobile app.

“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order,” Carey said in a statement, adding hers is the cheeseburger with extra pickles. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”

In a YouTube video for McDonald’s, Carey said the items on the menu include “food both you and I love.”

Last year ahead of Christmas, McDonald’s had 11 days of app deals featuring iconic holiday characters’ favorite menu items like Frosty the Snowman, Buddy the Elf, The Grinch and Santa Claus.

Carey is the second female to be featured in McDonald’s U.S. celebrity campaign. The singer got an early start on the holiday season, announcing Nov. 1 that ”it’s time” to get into the holiday spirit with her iconic song “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which was released 27 years ago.

Jennifer Healan, McDonald’s vice president of U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement, said in a statement that Carey “goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season.”

McDonald’s said the menu items will be served in “fun and festive packaging” that “Lambily and McDonald’s fans will love.” Carey often calls her fans “Lambily” — a combination of the word lamb and family.

“Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” will debut on Apple TV+ in December after the streaming service had the ”Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” last year. This year’s special will mark her first and only performance of her new holiday single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

McDonald’s Mariah Menu deals

The McDonald’s “Mariah Menu.”
McDonald’s USA

The freebies will be available at participating locations and each is valid one time per day with a $1 minimum purchase on McDonald’s mobile app, excluding tax. More details will be available on the app.

  • Dec. 13: Big Mac
  • Dec. 14: McChicken
  • Dec. 15: Bakery item
  • Dec. 16: Six-piece Chicken McNuggets
  • Dec. 17: Cheeseburger
  • Dec. 18: Hotcakes
  • Dec. 19: McDouble
  • Dec. 20: Apple Pie
  • Dec. 21: Sausage McMuffin with Egg
  • Dec. 22: Double Cheeseburger
  • Dec. 23: Sausage Biscuit
  • Dec. 24: Chocolate Chip Cookies

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff and Jay Cannon, USA TODAY

Read more at usatoday.com

