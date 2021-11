Javon Freeman-Liberty just missed a triple-double as DePaul opened its season with a 97-72 romp past Coppin State Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena.

Freeman-Liberty finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in Tony Stubblefield’s coaching debut with the Blue Demons.

David Jones added 23 points off the bench for DePaul, Brandon Johnson scored 13, Philmon Gebrewhit had 12 and Nick Ongenda scored 10.

Jesse Zarzuela’s 25 points led Coppin State, which lost 103-45 at Loyola on Tuesday.