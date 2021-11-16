 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Top 4 remain unchanged in CFP rankings; Notre Dame moves up one spot to No. 8

Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State remain 1-4

By Ralph D. Russo | AP
Notre Dame v Virginia
Lorenzo Styles #21 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish breaks away from Mandy Alonso #91 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia.  
Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State held their places in the College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday, with Cincinnati still sitting at fifth.

There was no movement in the top seven after all those teams won last week. Michigan was still No. 6 and Michigan State seventh, heading into the Spartans’ big game Saturday at Ohio State.

Notre Dame moved up a spot to eighth. Oklahoma State (9-1) is now the highest ranked Big 12 team at ninth after Oklahoma was handed its first loss last week.

Wake Forest (9-1) is No. 10, the highest-ranked team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Nov. 16 rankings

1. Georgia 10-0

2. Alabama 9-1

3. Oregon 9-1

4. Ohio State 8-1

5. Cincinnati 10-0

6. Michigan 9-1

7. Michigan State 9-1

8. Notre Dame 9-1

9. Oklahoma State 9-1

10. Wake Forest 9-1

11. Baylor 8-2

12. Mississippi 8-2

13. Oklahoma 9-1

14. BYU 8-2

15. Wisconsin 6-3

16. Texas A&M 7-3

17. Iowa 8-2

18. Pittsburgh 8-2

19. San Diego State 9-1

20. NC State 7-3

21. Arkansas 7-3

22. UTSA 10-0

23. Utah 7-3

24. Houston 9-1

25. Mississippi State 6-4

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Ind.

