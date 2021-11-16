 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Loyola leaving Missouri Valley for Atlantic 10

Ramblers will be 15th school in A-10 effective in July

By Sun-Times wires
Drew Valentine
Drew Valentine smiles as he speaks during a press conference where he was introduced as Loyola University’s new men’s NCAA college basketball head coach, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Chicago.
Shafkat Anowar/AP

Loyola has accepted an invitation to join the Atlantic 10 Conference and is leaving the Missouri Valley Conference.

The move announced Tuesday by the school and leagues takes effect on July 1. Adding Loyola as the conference’s 15th member gives the Atlantic 10 a foothold in Chicago and a boost in men’s basketball.

The Ramblers advanced to the Final Four in 2018 and reached the Sweet 16 last season. They are 2-0 under Drew Valentine, who was promoted to head coach after Porter Moser left for Oklahoma.

Loyola also won NCAA championships in men’s volleyball in 2014 and 2015.

“The A-10 is widely regarded as one of the top leagues in the country for its success in competition and in the classroom,” school president Dr. Jo Ann Rooney said. “This move will continue to grow our visibility at a national level, while at the same time placing us in a league with three other Jesuit institutions. We are confident this is a move that positions Loyola for even greater success, both athletically and academically, in the future.”

Loyola joins fellow Jesuit schools Fordham, Saint Joseph’s and Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10. It also renews rivalries with Dayton, Duquesne, La Salle and Saint Louis from its time in the Midwestern Collegiate Conference.

Loyola moved from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley in 2013, after Creighton left for the Big East.

“Loyola’s commitment to the high-level scholastic achievement of all of its students, coupled with its excellent athletic profile, from success in basketball, soccer and volleyball to outstanding facilities and resources is a perfect fit for the A-10,” Atlantic 10 commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade said. “The addition expands the A-10 footprint into the Chicago market, giving the conference a presence in three of the top four media markets in the United States.”

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

City should buy Bears and sell shares to fans, alderperson says

Ald. George Cardenas (12th), Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s City Council floor leader, plans to introduce a resolution Wednesday to authorize a feasibility study on "whether it is practical and advisable for the city to pursue the purchase of the Chicago Bears."

By Fran Spielman

Top 4 remain unchanged in CFP rankings; Notre Dame moves up one spot to No. 8

Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State remain 1-4

By Ralph D. Russo | AP

The uncle of Jacob Blake adds his voice to the protests outside Kenosha courthouse: ‘We got to stand up. What is America going to look like?’

Justin Blake’s nephew was shot in the back by police last year, sparking the unrest that brought Kyle Rittenhouse to Kenosha with an assault-style rifle.

By Madeline Kenney

Sterling Bay hatches two-tower plan for Fulton Market

The development firm has proposed high-rises with a blend of residences and offices.

By David Roeder

For Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu, joy is having the hometown presence of family in abundance

Dosunmu, 21, gets to live with his brother, eat dinner with his sisters, lean on Mom and Dad and chase his hoops dream in his own backyard. What a wonderful life.

By Steve Greenberg

‘Unprecedented’ number of reports of harassment, bullying of LGBTQ students, advocates say

The pandemic gave LGBTQ students time to "look inward" and be more bold about coming out — but that has also led to a backlash, advocates say.

By Clare Spaulding