WLIT-FM Christmas music season to kick off Wednesday

It’s a Chicago radio tradition celebrating its 21st consecutive season this year.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
It’s all about the fa-la-la at WLIT-FM as the Chicago radio station kicks off its 21st season of holiday music.
We’ve not yet turned back the clocks, but Christmas holiday music is returning like clockwork to WLIT-FM, it was announced Tuesday.

The non-stop extravaganza kicks off at 4 p.m Wednesday at 93.9 F.M. It’s a Chicago radio tradition celebrating its 21st consecutive season this year. The seasonal music will be broadcast through Dec. 31.

As always, the news was made official on air Tuesday as well as via the radio station’s social media accounts. In the official tweet, station personality Melissa Forman and her adorable pup Nola spread the word.

“This year marks our 21st celebration as Chicago’s Christmas music station,” said LITE FM program director Mick Lee in the official statement. “93.9 LITE FM is ready to spread holiday cheer, joy and hope across Chicagoland by playing everyone’s favorite Christmas tunes.”

The question remains, as Forman giddily inquires: What will be this year’s first song?

What do you think it should be? Take our poll and let us know your choice from the 10 listed!

Which song should be the first one played this year on WLIT-FM’s annual holiday music marathon?

