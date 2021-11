Four people were shot Saturday morning outside a bar in west suburban Berwyn, according to police.

About 2:20 a.m., officers responded to calls of shots fired outside and inside Tipsy’s Tap, 6802 W. 26th St., police said. Upon arrival, officers found four people who had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Multiple individuals thought to have been involved in the shooting were at the scene and taken into custody, police said.

Berwyn police continue to investigate the shooting.