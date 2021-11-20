 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 shot inside Chatham gas station

Someone fired shots into the gas station in the 8600 block of South State State striking the three males,

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were hurt in a shooting Nov. 20, 2021, in Chatham.
Three people were hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon inside a Chatham gas station.

About 3:45 p.m., someone fired shots into the gas station in the 8600 block of South State Street striking the three males, Chicago police said.

A 20-year-old man was struck in the thigh and a 26-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the thigh and buttocks, police said. A third male, whose age was unknown, also suffered a gunshot wound.

All three victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The 20-year-old man was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police.

There was no one in custody.

