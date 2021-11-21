Security guard shot by man escorted out of South Loop restaurant

A man shot a security guard after he was escorted out of a South Loop restaurant Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m., security escorted the man out of a restaurant in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man then returned minutes later wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and shot a security guard standing outside, police said.

The security guard suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and elbow, police said. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.