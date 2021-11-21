 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Security guard shot by man escorted out of South Loop restaurant

A man out of a restaurant in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue. He returned minutes later and shot a security guard.

By Sun-Times Wire
A security guard was shot Nov. 21, 2021, outside a restaurant in South Loop.
A security guard was shot Nov. 21, 2021, outside a restaurant in South Loop.
Adobe Stock Photo

A man shot a security guard after he was escorted out of a South Loop restaurant Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m., security escorted the man out of a restaurant in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man then returned minutes later wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and shot a security guard standing outside, police said.

The security guard suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and elbow, police said. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In News

The Latest

One in custody after person shot and critically injured during attempted robbery on CTA bus in Park Manor

About 10:40 p.m., a 21-year-old was riding on a CTA bus in the first block of East 71st Street when he exchanged gunfire with a gunman attempting to rob him, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Person wounded in shoot-out with Chicago police on West Side, officials say

No officers suffered gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Marc-Andre Fleury’s heroics carry Blackhawks to win over Canucks

Fleury said "everything went right" for him as he made 40 saves and earned his first Hawks shutout.

By Ben Pope

Police: ‘Some’ killed when SUV hits Christmas parade

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, located about 20 miles west of Milwaukee, as well as videos taken by parade attendees showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway.

By Associated Press

Victory against Knicks demonstrates Bulls have turned from show dogs into guard dogs

Thanks to Alex Caruso pestering Julius Randle early, and Coby White’s shooting finally showing up late, the one-two punch of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine were able to close the Knicks out and end a three-game losing streak to Tom Thibodeau’s squad.

By Joe Cowley