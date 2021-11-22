 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Northwestern falls to Providence for first loss of season

Boo Buie scored 23 points on 8-for-15 shooting and Pete Nance added 20, but Northwestern fell to Providence in the Roman Legends Classic. 

By Sun-Times wires
Boo Buie scored 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting on Monday against Providence.
Boo Buie scored 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting on Monday against Providence.
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

NEWARK, N.J. — Nate Watson scored 16 points to lead five in double figures as undefeated Providence never trailed and beat previously unbeaten Northwestern 77-72 on Monday night in the Roman Legends Classic.

Providence (5-0) advances to play Virginia in the tournament championship on Tuesday.

Jared Bynum scored 15 points for the Friars. Brycen Goodine added 12 points and Noah Horchler had 11. They combined for 10 of the Friars’ 14 3-pointers. Al Durham also had 11 points.

Boo Buie scored 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting to lead Northwestern (4-1). Pete Nance added 20 points.

The Friars built a 36-27 halftime lead and opened the second half on a 19-10 run that included a Watson alley-oop dunkto stretch the advantage to 55-37 with 11:22 remaining.

A 7-0 surge helped pull Northwestern to within five points inside the final minute, with Buie’s 3-pointer getting the Wildcats to 75-70 with 12 seconds to play. Horchler then made a pair of free throws to seal it.

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

Illinois suffers letdown against Cincinnati

The nation’s top-ranked defense through the first couple of weeks suddenly struggled to guard the Bearcats on the perimeter in a stunning 71-51 loss.

By Dave Skretta | AP

Can the Bears start over, please?

They haven’t done much right for a long time, so beginning from scratch makes some sense.

By Rick Telander

16-year-old boy seriously hurt in Morgan Park shooting

The teen boy was in the 1100 block of West 110th Street when someone fired shots at him.

By Sun-Times Wire

Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook

Scores, highlights and analysis from the top games of Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

By Michael O'Brien

Bulls run into buzz saw, lose by 32 to Pacers at United Center

The Bulls looked like a team playing the second half of a back-to-back. Now coach Billy Donovan wants to see how they react after the embarrassment.

By Joe Cowley

Jeff Bezos donates $100 million to the Obama Presidential Foundation, largest individual gift ever

Bezos, one of the richest people in the world, asked for the plaza in the Obama Presidential Center to be named for the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., the civil rights icon who died in 2020.

By Lynn Sweet