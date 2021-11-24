18-year-old with killing two teens in July mass shooting on the West Side

An 18-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting two teenagers over the summer in a mass shooting on West Side.

Detrevion Williams faces two counts of first-degree murder for his role in the July 21 shooting in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard, Chicago police announced Tuesday.

Two boys, 15 and 16, and three men were at the corner of Douglas and Christiana just before 6 p.m. when someone opened fire, police said.

The younger teen, Damarion L. Benson, was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other teen was also struck in the head and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died, according to police.

The three men were also wounded and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Benson was the youngest of 28 people wounded by gunfire that Wednesday in Chicago, as the city was hit by three mass shootings in a single day.

Minutes after the shooting near Douglas and Christiana a few blocks away, five people were shot outside Theodore Herzl Elementary School.