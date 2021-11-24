 clock menu more-arrow no yes
15-year-old boy fatally shot while waiting for ride-share in Heart of Chicago

The boy was waiting for a ride-share in the 2500 block of South Blue Island Avenue when someone exited a vehicle and began talking to the boy before opening fire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Police investigate the scene where a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, near 2558 S Blue Island Ave in Heart of Chicago.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday evening while waiting for a ride-share in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

About 6:35 p.m., the boy was waiting for a ride-share in the 2500 block of South Blue Island Avenue when someone exited a vehicle and began talking to the boy before opening fire, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the chest and shoulders and taken to Stroger Hospital where was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Police tape surrounds the scene where a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, near 2558 S Blue Island Ave in Heart of Chicago.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

About 20 minutes earlier, a man was shot blocks away in the 2500 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. The 20-year-old was struck in the face, lower back, and abdomen.

He went to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police did not say if the two shootings were connected.

No one is in custody for either attack.

