A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Micheala Padilla was last seen Oct. 1 at her home in the 3700 block of West George Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Padilla is known to frequent the North Halsted area, police said.

She is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-745-6110.