Aurora man charged with attempted murder in hammer attack

A man from suburban Aurora is accused of attacking a person with a hammer in their home last week.

Johnathan McDonald, 22, is charged with felony attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said.

On Nov. 20, McDonald allegedly entered the person’s home, struck them in the head with a hammer, demanded money and then strangled them, prosecutors said.

The person, who knew McDonald, lost consciousness several times during the attack, prosecutors said.

McDonald was ordered held on $250,000 bail and is due back in court Nov. 30.