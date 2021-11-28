Police seeking group wanted for kidnapping girl near Austin high school

Police are searching for a group of males who kidnapped and possibly sexually assaulted a girl Saturday near a high school in Austin on the West Side.

About 8:30 p.m., a four-door black sedan with tinted windows began following the girl from Austin College and Career Academy High School to the area of Pine Avenue and Lake Street, Chicago police said.

Then while under a viaduct, three males in black ski masks forced the girl inside, police said. The girl woke up in the back of the vehicle Sunday about 10:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Harlem Avenue, with no memory of what occurred, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.