 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Village of Dixmoor lifts boil order after weeks long water crisis

A temporary water feed from Blue Island was disconnected Monday and after two days of quality testing, the village determined the boil order could be lifted.

By Sun-Times Wire
South suburban Dixmoor lifted its boil order Nov. 3, 2021, following a weeks-long water crisis.
South suburban Dixmoor lifted its boil order Nov. 3, 2021, following a weeks-long water crisis.
Sun-Times library

The village of Dixmoor lifted its boil water order Wednesday night following a weeks-long water crisis.

A temporary water feed from Blue Island was disconnected Monday and after two days of quality testing, the village determined the boil order could be lifted.

The water pressure coming from the city of Harvey is still not at pre-Oct. 16th levels of about 35-36 pounds of pressure per square inch, according to a news release from the village.

Engineers, along with county, state and federal officials will now work to develop a long-term solution to ensure residents have a “safe and reliable water service,” the village said.

The village can reconnect the temporary feed from Blue Island within hours if necessary.

“Addressing the water issues in Dixmoor remains a top priority for me and the Trustees,” Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said. “Now that the worst of this crisis is behind us, we are focused on long-term solutions.”

Next Up In News

The Latest

Video of fatal police shooting of Michael Craig released by COPA

Police oversight agency released body-worn camera video showing officer shooting 61-year-old after 911 caller reported Craig was being attacked with a knife by his wife.

By Andy Grimm and David Struett

The Mix: Things to do in Chicago Nov 4-10

There’s plenty to see and do online and in-person in the week ahead.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

Pritzker’s new deputy governor for education vows to work on ‘making Illinois the best state in the nation to raise children’

Pritzker promoted Martin Torres from his role as first assistant deputy governor for education to the top role Wednesday, to succeed Jesse Ruiz, who announced his plans to leave the public sector in August.

By Rachel Hinton

New Lenox police left ‘person in crisis’ in parking lot before man was hit by car, severely injured: lawsuit

A 24-year-old man from Jordan, who came to the Chicago area for school, alleges suburban police officers left him in a parking lot amid a mental health crisis before he was hit by a car and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

By Madeline Kenney

Heather Mack, Tommy Schaefer charged in U.S. indictment with conspiring to kill Mack’s mother

Mack’s arrest at O’Hare Tuesday marks the start of a new chapter in Mack’s yearslong international drama — one that could take years more to play out and puts the welfare of Mack’s 6-year-old daughter, Stella, into question.

By Jon Seidel and Stefano Esposito

McCormick Place casino proposal looks to change luck at ‘sparsely used’ Lakeside Center

The proposal — one of two Chicago casino bids backed by billionaire Neil Bluhm — calls for "significant capital improvements" to the aging facility, which has only hosted a handful of large shows over the past few years, but has the "perfect" dimensions for a casino, developers say.

By Mitchell Armentrout