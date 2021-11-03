 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Shots fired at 2 Chicago police officers in Gresham; no injuries reported

The officers were attempting to respond to a domestic incident in the 8000 block of South Aberdeen Avenue when someone down the street fired shots in their direction, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
A person fired shots towards two Chicago police officers Nov. 3, 2021, in Gresham.
Sun-Times file

Shots were fired towards two Chicago police officers Wednesday night in Gresham on the South Side. No one was injured in the incident.

About 9:15 p.m., the officers were attempting to respond to a domestic incident in the 8000 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone down the block fired shots in their direction, Chicago police said.

The shooter then fled the scene, according to police.

The officers were not injured and did not return fire, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Blackhawks blow lead against Hurricanes, return to losing ways

"[It was] hard to watch it happen, hard to be a part of," a discouraged coach Jeremy Colliton said after the Hawks’ 4-3 loss Wednesday.

By Ben Pope

Rocky Lombardi, Trayvon Rudolph have huge nights, but NIU falls to Kent State

Lombardi threw for 532 yards, while Rudolph had 309 receiving yards

By Sun-Times wires

Bulls defense again takes a first half off, and this time pays for it

Two nights after overcoming a 19-point deficit in Boston, the Bulls again fell into an 18-point hole in Philadelphia with low energy defense in the first half. However, this time there would be no life preserver to bail them out.

By Joe Cowley

Village of Dixmoor lifts boil order after weeks long water crisis

A temporary water feed from Blue Island was disconnected Monday and after two days of quality testing, the village determined the boil order could be lifted.

By Sun-Times Wire

Video of fatal police shooting of Michael Craig released by COPA

Police oversight agency released body-worn camera video showing officer shooting 61-year-old after 911 caller reported Craig was being attacked with a knife by his wife.

By Andy Grimm and David Struett

The Mix: Things to do in Chicago Nov 4-10

There’s plenty to see and do online and in-person in the week ahead.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times