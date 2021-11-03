Shots fired at 2 Chicago police officers in Gresham; no injuries reported

Shots were fired towards two Chicago police officers Wednesday night in Gresham on the South Side. No one was injured in the incident.

About 9:15 p.m., the officers were attempting to respond to a domestic incident in the 8000 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone down the block fired shots in their direction, Chicago police said.

The shooter then fled the scene, according to police.

The officers were not injured and did not return fire, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.