‘Wicked’ flying back to Chicago for fall 2022 engagement

Theater fans will be seeing green next year when “Wicked” returns to Chicago for an extended fall engagement.

The beloved Tony- and Grammy Award-winning musical will put down stakes at the Nederlander Theatre for an extended run, Sept 28-Dec. 4, 2022, it was announced Tuesday by Broadway in Chicago.

“Wicked” changed the landscape of Chicago theater when it arrived for its initial six-week Chicago run in 2005 at the then Ford Center for the Performing Arts/Oriental Theatre. The production, due to unprecedented popular demand, would close four years later.

The show, based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” and featuring music and lyrics of Stephen Schwartz, a book by Winnie Holzman, and the megahits “Popular,” “For Good” and “Defying Gravity,” tells the story of the Land of Oz from the perspective of its two most fabulously witchy characters.

Tickets are currently available for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Individual tickets will go on sale at a future date.