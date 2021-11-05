 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Arrest made in West Side murder of father who was driving daughter to school

Avanta Ware was arrested Friday afternoon in Wisconsin, police said. He will be extradited to Cook County to face charges in the murder of 33-year-old Travell Miller, who family say shielded his 7-year-old daughter from gunfire.

By David Struett
Travell Miller was killed shielding his daughter from gunfire Sept. 1 on the West Side, family says. He had moved to the neighborhood five days earlier.
A teen has been charged with fatally shooting a father who was driving his daughter to school on the West Side in September.

Avanta Ware, 18, was arrested Friday afternoon in Wisconsin, Chicago police said. He will be extradited to Cook County to face charges in the murder of 33-year-old Travell Miller.

Miller’s father said he was relieved to hear about the arrest. “This gives a slight ease to my family who’s been sitting over here hurting,” Joseph Gilmore said. “It lightens the blow a little bit.”

Travell Miller was gunned down Sept. 1 while stopped in traffic on Chicago Avenue at Sacramento Avenue. Ware allegedly got out of another car, walked up and opened fire.

Miller was hit four times as he bent over to protect his 7-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat and was uninjured, according to family. They said police were investigating if the shooting stemmed from road rage.

Police identified Ware as the gunman in late September and charged him in Miller’s murder.

Ware was also wanted for two counts of carjacking in Berwyn.

