Arrest warrant issued in fatal shooting of man who was driving daughter to school on West Side

Avanta Ware is wanted for the murder of 33-year-old Travell Miller, Chicago police said.

By David Struett
Travell Miller was killed shielding his daughter from gunfire Sept. 1 on the West Side, family says. He had moved to the neighborhood five days earlier.
Provided

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged with killing a father who was driving his daughter to school earlier this month on the West Side.

The warrant charges Avanta Ware with the murder of 33-year-old Travell Miller, Chicago police announced Wednesday. Ware is also wanted for two counts of carjacking in Berwyn.

Miller was stopped in traffic the morning of Sept. 1 in the 3000 block of West Chicago Avenue when Ware got out of another car, walked up and opened fire, police said. Miller was hit four times and pronounced dead.

Avanta Ware is wanted for a murder Sept. 1 in Chicago.
Chicago Police Department

Family said Miller bent over to protect his 7-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat and was uninjured.

Detectives shared photos of the suspected shooter within a day of the murder, seeking to identify him.

Police on Wednesday said Ware, 18, was last seen driving a silver 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix with no plates and possible damage to the driver’s side rear quarter panel.

Family has said detectives were investigating if the shooting stemmed from road rage. The relatives said they had no other idea why Miller would have been targeted, saying he had no enemies and had just moved to the area days earlier.

