A man was fatally shot Friday night while driving in the West Englewood neighborhood.

About 6 p.m., the 29-year-old was driving in the 2100 block of West 71st Street when two people exited the vehicle behind him and began shooting, Chicago police said.

A shot went through the rear window of his vehicle, striking the man in the back of the head, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.