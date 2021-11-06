Bensenville police officer shot responding to domestic disturbance

A Bensenville police officer was shot early Saturday while responding to a call of a domestic disturbance.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m., in the 100 block of South York Road, according to Bensenville police chief Dan Schulze.

The officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center and underwent surgery, Schulze said.

The officer's weapons were holstered at the time of the shooting and did not return fire at the suspect, who was taken into custody, Schulze said. No other injuries were reported.