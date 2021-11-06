 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bensenville police officer shot responding to domestic disturbance

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m., the in the 100 block of South York Road, according to Bensenville police chief Dan Schulze.

By Sun-Times Wire
An officer was shot Nov. 6, 2021, in suburban Benseville.
An officer was shot Nov. 6, 2021, in suburban Benseville.
File photo

A Bensenville police officer was shot early Saturday while responding to a call of a domestic disturbance.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m., in the 100 block of South York Road, according to Bensenville police chief Dan Schulze.

The officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center and underwent surgery, Schulze said.

The officer's weapons were holstered at the time of the shooting and did not return fire at the suspect, who was taken into custody, Schulze said. No other injuries were reported.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Kankakee handles Morgan Park, remains unbeaten

The Kays are 11-0 for the first time in the history of the program and are in the IHSA quarterfinals for the first time since 2008 and the third time overall.

By Mike Clark

How the Super 25 fared in Week 11

All the second round playoff scores for the ranked teams.

By Michael O'Brien

Apparent Illinois-record bighead carp caught . . . from the Humboldt Park lagoon, updated

Jarrett Knize caught the apparent Illinois-record bighead carp Saturday afternoon from the Humboldt Park lagoon.

By Dale Bowman

Family thanks supporters who searched for Lake View man found dead after leaving River North bar on Halloween

"We’re still trying to comprehend that our Iñaki isn’t coming home in the way we all desperately hoped he would," Jose Bascaran, Iñaki’s father, said in a statement. "There are not enough words of gratitude to capture the appreciation we have for everyone who helped in the search for our son."

By Sophie Sherry

Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survives assassination attempt

An armed drone tried to hit his home in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, but the government said al-Kadhimi was unharmed.

By Associated Press

Bulls’ Patrick Williams wants to be called for travelling post-surgery

The second-year power forward had surgery on his left wrist last week, and has already been around his teammates watching film and at shootarounds. And while the organization thinks it’s important for him to stay attached for his own spirit, there’s other conditions to weigh.

By Joe Cowley