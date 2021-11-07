Packers, playing without Aaron Rodgers, fall to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jordan Love may be the future for the Green Bay Packers, but this team still needs unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers for the present mission.

Love, 23, made his first NFL start on Sunday while Rodgers isolates after testing positive for COVID-19, and what a learning experience it was as the Packers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 13-7, at Arrowhead Stadium. The result snapped Green Bay’s seven-game winning streak (7-2) while Kansas City (5-4) has won consecutive games for the first time all season.

With some better support from the special teams, Love might have sparked an upset against a team that is still sputtering with its once-prolific offense.

The Packers had a missed field goal by Mason Crosby (40 yards), a blocked 37-yard field goal attempt and a muffed punt return that was recovered by the Chiefs and led to a field goal. Without those gaffes, Love would have had more of a fighting chance – especially with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense missing so much rhythm.

Love completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The passer rating (69.5) wasn’t pretty, but Love improved as the game progressed. He also rushed for 23 yards on five scrambles and seemed to gain confidence in moving around the pocket on with his decisions on when to bolt from the pocket.

Maybe next time. But now is not the time.

