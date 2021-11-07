 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 4 critically injured in van, pickup truck crash on South Side

The crash happened in the 7400 block of South Ashland Avenue. One of the vehicles ran a red light, Chicago fire officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was killed and four others were critically injured in a crash Nov. 7, 2021, on the South Side.
Chicago Fire Department

One person was killed and four others injured after a U-Haul van and a pickup truck collided Sunday night on the South Side.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials. A U-Haul truck going south ran a red light and struck a Chevy Avalanche, Chicago police and fire officials said.

A passenger in the U-Haul, a 26-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

The 25-year-old driver of the truck broke his leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Another passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a fractured pelvis, police said. Both were in critical condition, according to fire officials.

The woman driving the Chevy suffered unknown injuries, and was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition, police and fire officials said. Her age wasn’t immediately known.

A 37-year-old passenger in the Chevy suffered a head injury and was taken to Christ, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Citations were possibly pending.

