A man was chased down and shot to death Wednesday evening in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The man, 32, was inside a business in the 400 block of East 63rd Street when someone began chasing him and opened fire about 5 p.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.