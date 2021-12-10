$19,000 raised for food cart vendor who was beaten, robbed

At the same spot Gonzalo Garcia was attacked just over a week prior, Garcia was told Friday afternoon that a GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $19,000 to help him.

Garcia, 58, looked up and was quiet for a moment as he digested receiving the gift.

“Gracias a Dios,” Garcia said. Thank you, God.

Garcia was selling food from his cart near a bus stop the afternoon of Dec. 2 in the 5200 block of West Grand Avenue when he was beaten and robbed by several students. They took about $300, and Garcia was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The attack happened outside Brenda Correa’s public charter school, ITW David Speer Academy. The 16-year-old said she hadn’t “been able to sleep” knowing Garcia hadn’t received justice. She started the GoFundMe with the help of Belmont-Cragin United, a community Facebook page, and set a goal of raising just $600.

The campaign exceeded its goal within hours.

“It’s been crazy,” Correa told the Chicago Sun-Times Friday afternoon. “I didn’t think it would get this big.”

Garcia plans to send most of the money to his family in Veracruz, Mexico, he said.

Alonso Zaragoza, who runs the Belmont-Cragin United page and helped organize the GoFundMe, said he believes Garcia would be eligible for a U visa, a nonimmigrant status for victims of certain crimes. Zaragoza will connect Garcia with Mijos, a Chicago organization that will help Garcia apply for the visa.

Friday afternoon, Garcia brought his cart along so a teacher at Speer Academy can repair it and install a lockable drawer to store money. If Garcia is attacked again while selling, he wouldn’t have large bills on his person, Correa said.

People also have offered job opportunities for Garcia if chooses not to return to selling from his cart.

Garcia said he doesn’t yet know if he will retire his cart.

“I have opportunities,” Garcia said in Spanish. “I like to work. ... I’m going to continue working.”