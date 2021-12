A body was pulled out of Lake Michigan Friday afternoon near Edgewater Beach on the North Side.

Just after 1 p.m., the marine units responded to a call of a person in the water near the 5400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

Firefighters pulled out a female, whose age wasn’t known, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Her name hasn’t been released.

Area Three detectives are investigating.