Chicago man charged with shooting that killed 17-year-old boy, wounded 4 other teens in Evanston

Leonard Galvez, 19, appeared in court Friday and was ordered held without bond.

By Sun-Times Wire
Sun-Times file photo

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded four other teens in suburban Evanston.

Leonard Galvez, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder for his role in the Nov. 28 attack, Evanston police announced Friday.

Galvez allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle involved in the shooting near Green Bay Road and Asbury Street, police said.

Karl Dennison, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two females and two males, all between the ages of 14 and 18 years old, were also wounded, police said. They were all residents of Evanston or Skokie.

A 14-year old girl and a 17-year old boy remain hospitalized, police said.

Police initially reported the shooting was a targeted attack but have not yet released a motive.

Galvez appeared in court Friday and was ordered held without bond.

