Chicago police squad car struck in Park Manor

A Chicago police squad car was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Park Manor on the South Side.

An officer was traveling south about 7:40 p.m. in the 300 block of East 71st Street when he was hit at an intersection by the driver of a 2020 Hyundai car, Chicago police said.

The impact caused the officer to rear end a tow truck that was double parked nearby, according to police.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was expected to leave in good condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.