 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man charged with forcing CTA driver to take occupied bus to off-route location at gunpoint

Maurice Lowry allegedly boarded a CTA bus Wednesday night with a gun and demanded the driver take him to an off-route location, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was charged with hijacking a CTA bus at gunpoint Dec. 12, 2021 and forcing the driver to take him to an off-route location.
A man was charged with hijacking a CTA bus at gunpoint Dec. 12, 2021 and forcing the driver to take him to an off-route location.
Sun-Times file photo

A man has been charged with hijacking a CTA bus at gunpoint and forcing the driver to take him to an off-route location in West Englewood.

Maurice Lowry allegedly boarded a CTA bus Wednesday night with a gun and demanded the driver take him to an off-route location, Chicago police said.

The driver, a 64-year-old woman, complied for a couple of blocks before Lowry allegedly ordered her to pull, police said.

He then exited and continued walking, according to police.

Lowry was arrested about 20 minutes later in the 2000 block of West Marquette Road, police said.

He faces one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Popular Mexican singer Vicente Fernández dies at 81

Vicente Fernández was known for hits such as "El Rey," "Volver, Volver" and "Lástima que seas ajena."

By Associated Press

‘Interview with a Vampire’ author Anne Rice dies at 80

Rice died due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page.

By Associated Press

As probe ends, details of Emmett Till’s murder remain a mystery

Two white men publicly confessed to the slaying after being acquitted in 1955, but a Justice Department report released last week said at least one more, unnamed person was involved in Till’s abduction.

By Jay Reeves | AP

Chicago outdoors: Eagle Scout, deer mount, Michigan perch record, small-billed elaenia, burbot mating

A small-billed elaenia in Waukegan, an Eagle Scout doing his own deer mount, Michigan’s long-standing record for yellow perch, and breeding habits of burbot are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By Dale Bowman

Dear Abby: Pet sitting in friend’s filthy home grosses me out

The cats don’t get much attention because the sitter can’t wait to flee the cluttered floors and dirty bathroom.

By Abigail Van Buren

1 killed, 16-year-old boy among 15 wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening

In the fatal attack, a man was fatally shot Saturday morning while standing on the porch of his friend’s house in Palmer Square on the Northwest Side.

By Sun-Times Wire