 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Sears headquarters in Hoffman Estates expected to hit the market in 2022

Sears’ corporate headquarters consists of seven interconnected office buildings totaling 2.4 million square feet.

By Eric Peterson | Daily Herald
Sears’ headquarters
Sears’ headquarters and 120 surrounding acres is expected be put on the market in early 2022, Hoffman Estates officials say.
Scott Olson/Getty file

The company born from the bankruptcy of Sears intends to put its corporate headquarters and 120 surrounding acres in Hoffman Estates on the market at the start of the new year.

Transformco informed Hoffman Estates officials Monday, only a month after Sears closed its last department store in Illinois.

Transformco representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Since its move from Chicago 30 years ago, Sears’ corporate headquarters has consisted of seven interconnected office buildings totaling 2.4 million square feet in Hoffman Estates. Transformco also owns 120 undeveloped acres around the headquarters.

“I think it’s another opportunity, just like Bell Works at the AT&T campus,” Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod said, referring to the redevelopment of the former AT&T corporate center along Interstate 90. “We’ll see what kind of offers they get. It’s a beautiful building.”

The assessed value of the corporate campus was $50 million last year, down from $150 million in 2013.

Read more at dailyherald.com

Next Up In News

The Latest

Gary man accused of fatal shooting on Interstate 57 now charged with killing a man weeks earlier in West Englewood

Prosecutors say a bullet casing recovered from the expressway shooting was traced to the gun used in the other attack.

By Jermaine Nolen

Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights; 3 other officers still face federal trial

Chauvin’s plea Wednesday means he will not face a federal trial in January, though he could end up spending more years behind bars when a judge sentences him at a later date.

By Associated Press

Downtime for the Bulls allows coach Billy Donovan to do some repairs

As well as the Bulls have handled the first 27 games of the regular season, Donovan is focusing on the next game, but also the big picture of what he wants this team to be for a possible playoff run.

By Joe Cowley

Let’s pay attention when students, teachers tell us what they think about their school

The perceptions of students and teachers about their school are valid data that are highly predictive of how a school is succeeding — and where it needs to improve, as a Consortium on Chicago School Research student found.

By Elaine Allensworth

A year of COVID vaccinations: Many lives saved, many needlessly lost; ‘It didn’t have to be this way’

One year ago, as shots first became available, the nation’s death toll from the virus was about 300,000. It’s now around 800,000. And any celebrating of the scientific achievement is fraught with discord and mourning.

By Carla K. Johnson | AP

Dear Abby: Husband’s upset my planned tattoo lacks his name

He’s not putting his wife’s name on his own skin, but he insists her ink needs to ‘honor him.’

By Abigail Van Buren