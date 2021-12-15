Sears headquarters in Hoffman Estates expected to hit the market in 2022

The company born from the bankruptcy of Sears intends to put its corporate headquarters and 120 surrounding acres in Hoffman Estates on the market at the start of the new year.

Transformco informed Hoffman Estates officials Monday, only a month after Sears closed its last department store in Illinois.

Transformco representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Since its move from Chicago 30 years ago, Sears’ corporate headquarters has consisted of seven interconnected office buildings totaling 2.4 million square feet in Hoffman Estates. Transformco also owns 120 undeveloped acres around the headquarters.

“I think it’s another opportunity, just like Bell Works at the AT&T campus,” Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod said, referring to the redevelopment of the former AT&T corporate center along Interstate 90. “We’ll see what kind of offers they get. It’s a beautiful building.”

The assessed value of the corporate campus was $50 million last year, down from $150 million in 2013.

Read more at dailyherald.com