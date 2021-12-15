High wind warning Wednesday night through Thursday morning. ‘Secure any outdoor decorations.’

A high wind warning has been issued for the Chicago area Wednesday night through Thursday morning, with gusts as high as 60 mph.

“Secure any outdoor decorations,” the National Weather Service advised as it issued the warning for Chicago and the collar counties from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday.

The weather service said the most damaging winds are likely to hit between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. along with some the thunderstorms.

By midday Wednesday, temperatures had reached the low 60s and could break the record high for this date of 64 set in 1971. The high on Thursday will be back down in the 40s, and by the weekend in the 30s.