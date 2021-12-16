1 dead and 3 seriously injured, including a firefighter, in Belmont Central apartment fire

A man died and three people were seriously injured, including a firefighter, after a fire broke out in a basement apartment in Belmont Central early Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the two-story building in the 3100 block of North Marmora Avenue just after 2 a.m., police said.

Two men with burns were taken in critical condition to hospitals, and one of them was pronounced dead, a fire official said. A woman, also burned, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A firefighter who had just celebrated his one-year anniversary with the department was seriously injured and was taken to Community First Hospital, then transferred to Loyola, according to Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt.

She said a mayday was briefly called for a “firefighter down.” She had no details on the injuries to the firefighter.

“This is heartbreaking to be standing here this morning,” Nance-Holt told reporters. “Right before the holidays, and families fighting, you know, hoping and praying their loved ones will make it.”

The home had smoke detectors but it was unclear if they were working.

No other details were available.