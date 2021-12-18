Senate confirms Rahm Emanuel to be Japan ambassador

WASHINGTON — In an early morning Saturday vote, the Senate confirmed Rahm Emanuel to be President Joe Biden’s ambassador to Japan, adding a new chapter for a man who’s been a two-term Chicago mayor, congressman and chief of staff to a president.

At 1:30 a.m., Emanuel was confirmed on a 48-21 roll call with only three Democrats — Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Jeff Merkley from Oregon — voting no. There were 31 senators not voting, about the same as another overnight vote for another nominee.

A group of Democratic progressives opposed Emanuel for any spot in the administration, in part because of the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald, a Black teen, by a white Chicago police officer while Emanuel was mayor.

The McDonald shooting was a reason cited by Merkley in Emanuel’s November confirmation hearing for his no vote. Markey and Warren, the progressive champion, never made a public push against Emanuel. The other top progressive in the Senate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent, did not vote.

Emanuel’s confirmation was never in doubt because of his GOP support and the lack of significant Democratic opposition. Eight Republicans voted for Emanuel: Sens. Roy Blount, Missouri; Susan Collins, Maine; Sen. Bill Hagerty, Tennessee; Ben Sasse, Nebraska; Dean Sullivan, Ark.; John Thune, S.D. and Todd Young, Ind.

The Senate finished up its work for the year between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., Saturday with the Emanuel confirmation among 41 stalled nominees finally getting a vote. A confirmation vote for Emanuel, tapped for the Tokyo post by Biden in August, was blocked for reasons having to do with an unrelated matter.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, lifted his blockade on the nominees in a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York for a vote next year on sanctions to prevent Russia from completing the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Emanuel’s name had been in play for an ambassadorship since shortly after Biden was elected a year ago, with the former mayor pursuing a diplomatic post after it was clear he would not be the Transportation Secretary.

Emanuel became too hot for Biden to handle for a Cabinet post after protests from leaders of public service unions, civil rights groups and progressive organizations. That spot going to Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend mayor who ran for president in 2020.

Progressives mounted a failed drive to block the ambassador nomination of Emanuel, who was former President Barack Obama’s first chief of staff and a senior adviser to former President Bill Clinton.

Emanuel’s long-time relationship with Biden, who was Obama’s vice president, and his closeness to three of his highest-level aides — Ron Klain, Steve Ricchetti and Bruce Reed — cleared the way for his comeback into public life.

Emanuel has been lobbying senators aggressively for months while at the same time preparing for his first diplomatic post.

Earlier this month, Collins told the Sun-Times, “Rahm and I are good friends. I got to know him very well in the Obama administration. And when he told me he was going to be nominated to be the ambassador to Japan, I offered to help him in any way that I can.”

She added, “We keep in touch a couple of times a week, probably a little more than that if you count text messages.”

Emanuel’s financial disclosure report showed he made more than $13 million after leaving City Hall.