A search is underway for a 1-year-old girl who was inside a vehicle that was taken from a gas station Sunday night in suburban Dolton, officials said.

Carleigh B Mackey was in the backseat of a white 2015 BMW when a male took off with the vehicle at the Food For Less gas station, 1008 Sibley Blvd., Dolton police said.

Mackey was wearing a leopard print leotard and pink and white pajamas, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call police.