A man was shot to death Sunday night while driving in the North Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 30-year-old was traveling in a vehicle just before 10 p.m. in the 5500 block of North Kedzie when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered one gunshot wound to the head and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.