Loyola beats Indiana State in MVC opener

Lucas Williamson had 20 points as Loyola beat Indiana State 88-76 in the Missouri Valley Conference opener Wednesday night for its 27th consecutive victory at Gentile Arena. The Ramblers have also won 21 games in a row at home against conference opponents

Marquise Kennedy had 16 points for Loyola (6-2, 1-0). Chris Knight added 13 points. Aher Uguak had 10 points and three blocks.

Xavier Bledson had 16 points and six rebounds for the Sycamores (3-5, 0-1), whose losing streak reached four games. Cooper Neese added 15 points. Micah Thomas, Simon Wilbar and Cameron Henry each had 11 points.