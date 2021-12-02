 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Loyola beats Indiana State in MVC opener

Lucas Williamson led four players in double figures with 20 points for the Ramblers (6-2, 1-0), who have won 27 consecutive games at Gentile Arena.

Lucas Williamson led four Ramblers players in double figures with 20 points on Wednesday night against Indiana State.
Lucas Williamson had 20 points as Loyola beat Indiana State 88-76 in the Missouri Valley Conference opener Wednesday night for its 27th consecutive victory at Gentile Arena. The Ramblers have also won 21 games in a row at home against conference opponents

Marquise Kennedy had 16 points for Loyola (6-2, 1-0). Chris Knight added 13 points. Aher Uguak had 10 points and three blocks.

Xavier Bledson had 16 points and six rebounds for the Sycamores (3-5, 0-1), whose losing streak reached four games. Cooper Neese added 15 points. Micah Thomas, Simon Wilbar and Cameron Henry each had 11 points.

