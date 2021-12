A 91-year-old man was reported missing Wednesday in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

Homer Sullivan was last seen leaving his home Wednesday in the 8000 block of South Sacramento Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Sullivan was wearing a black cap, blue jacket and black shoes, police said. He was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis with Illinois plates L864761.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.