 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Suspect arrested in Jacqueline Avant case

The Beverly Hills Police Department announced the arrest of Aariel Maynor on Thursday afternoon.

By Associated Press
Jacqueline and Clarence Avant attend the pre-Grammy gala salute honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jacqueline and Clarence Avant attend the pre-Grammy gala salute honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant, a philanthropist and the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, killed at their home in Beverly Hills, California.

The Beverly Hills Police Department announced the arrest of Aariel Maynor on Thursday afternoon.

Maynor is currently on parole and was taken into custody early Wednesday by Los Angeles police after a burglary in a separate residence, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said.

Police recovered an AR-15 rifle at the home where Maynor was arrested. It was believed to have been used in the shooting of Jacqueline Avant. Maynor shot himself in the foot with the gun and is being treated before he can be booked into jail.

Authorities do not believe there are any other suspects in the Avant case. It was not immediately known if Maynor had an attorney.

Police were called to the Avants’ home early Wednesday after a 2:23 a.m. call reporting a shooting. Officers found Jacqueline Avant, 81, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Jacqueline Avant was a longtime local philanthropist who led organizations that helped low-income neighborhoods including Watts and South Los Angeles, and was on the board of directors of the International Student Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The Avants’ daughter, Nicole Avant, is a film producer and former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas and is married to Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

Tributes to Jacqueline Avant poured in Wednesday from across the country. She was remembered by former President Bill Clinton, basketball icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson, music star Quincy Jones and Rep. Karen Bass (D-California).

TMZ first reported Jacqueline Avant’s death.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Lawsuit claiming home on ‘Windy City Rehab’ was plagued with leaks ends in settlement

The suit by Anne and James Morrissey over their defective Lincoln Square home originally sought $1.36 million.

By Mitch Dudek

Lawmakers must make sure all borrowers have access to responsible credit

The challenge is how to facilitate these small dollar credit alternatives and ensure they are available and competitive with higher-cost options that may circumvent the Illinois rate cap.

By Letters to the Editor

Sports betting at arenas and stadiums would benefit Chicago

Professional sports venues have opened sportsbooks in Washington, D.C. and data shows that nearby casino revenue has climbed. Revenue from sportsbook licenses in Illinois already is earmarked by the state to support projects through Rebuild Illinois,

By Jerry Reinsdorf, Tom Ricketts, and 1 more

Reviven política migratoria que obliga a solicitantes de asilo a esperar en México mientras procesan su caso

La nueva versión de la política incluye importantes adiciones y cambios que exigía México.

By Elliot Spagat | Associated Press

Un agente de policía y un sospechoso son heridos en tiroteo durante una parada de tráfico

El agente recibió un impacto en la parte inferior de la pierna izquierda y fue trasladado al Centro Médico de la Universidad de Chicago, donde se estabilizó.

By Sophie Sherry and Madeline Kenney