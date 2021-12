A person died in a vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Oakland on the South Side.

Just after midnight, a 2020 Dodge Challenger was speeding westbound in the 900 block of West Pershing Road, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree, Chicago police said.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames, and the driver was unable to be identified, police said.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.