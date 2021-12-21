 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago firefighter dies days after being critically injured in Belmont Central fire

A procession for Mashawn Plummer was planned for later Tuesday.

By Sun-Times Wire
Site of a house fire that left one dead and the three seriously injured, including a firefighter, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at 3138 N Marmora Ave. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Site of a house fire that left one dead and three seriously injured, including a firefighter, Dec. 16, 2021, at 3138 N. Marmora Ave.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A Chicago firefighter critically injured in an apartment fire in Belmont Central last week has died.

Mashawn Plummer, who had been a firefighter for just a year, died at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Chicago Fire Department Larry Merritt said Tuesday afternoon.

“We ask that everyone keep the family in their prayers.” Merritt sad. “Its tough to lose a loved one under any circumstances, especially hard during the holiday season which should be a time of celebration.”

Plummer had just celebrated his one-year anniversary with the department when he was injured while battling a blaze at a two-story building just after 2 a.m. Dec. 16 in the 3100 block of North Marmora Avenue, officials said.

Eladio Gomez, 37, died in the fire and another man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said. A woman was also seriously injured.

A procession for Plummer to the medical examiner’s officer was planned for later Tuesday, Merritt said.

