‘Winnie the Pooh’ stage musical headed to Chicago

Beloved characters from the Hundred Acre Wood are headed to Chicago.

Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl are the “stars” of Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation” opening March 22, 2022, at the Mercury Theatre Chicago (3745 N. Southport Ave.).

Inspired by the beloved books by A. A. Milne and the classic Disney film featurettes, the production features lifesize puppets and original music from Nate Edmondson with songs from the Sherman Brothers (the Oscar-winning writing team of Richard M. Sherman and the late Robert B. Sherman), in a new story involving Pooh and his pals.

“The music, the life-size puppets, and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce (or re-introduce) audiences to live theater,” said Jonathan Rockefeller, creator of the musical in a statement.

Tickets for are currently on sale for “Pooh Crew” members; general public onsale starts Jan. 4, 2022. (To become a member of the “Pooh Crew” visit winniethepoohshow.com.)