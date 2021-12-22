 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

‘Winnie the Pooh’ stage musical headed to Chicago

Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation” opens in March at the Mercury Theatre Chicago.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation” features Chris Palmieri (from left), Jake Bazel, Emmanuel Elpenord and Kirsty Moon. Credit Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade
“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation” features Chris Palmieri (from left) as Tigger, Jake Bazel as Winnie the Pooh, Emmanuel Elpenord as Eeyore and Kirsty Moon as Piglet.
Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade

Beloved characters from the Hundred Acre Wood are headed to Chicago.

Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl are the “stars” of Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation” opening March 22, 2022, at the Mercury Theatre Chicago (3745 N. Southport Ave.).

Inspired by the beloved books by A. A. Milne and the classic Disney film featurettes, the production features lifesize puppets and original music from Nate Edmondson with songs from the Sherman Brothers (the Oscar-winning writing team of Richard M. Sherman and the late Robert B. Sherman), in a new story involving Pooh and his pals.

“The music, the life-size puppets, and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce (or re-introduce) audiences to live theater,” said Jonathan Rockefeller, creator of the musical in a statement.

Tickets for are currently on sale for “Pooh Crew” members; general public onsale starts Jan. 4, 2022. (To become a member of the “Pooh Crew” visit winniethepoohshow.com.)

Next Up In Theater

The Latest

The next Russell Wilson? Justin Fields has a long way to go

The Bears’ rookie has even compared himself to the Seahawks’ star quarterback. But, in a struggling Bears offense, Fields hasn’t been able to consistently emulate Wilson’s knack for making big plays.

By Mark Potash

Illinois Senate majority leader and husband carjacked in western suburbs

State Sen. Kimberly Lightford’s black Mercedes SUV was stolen at gunpoint Tuesday night in Broadview. She and her husband were uninjured, police say. They and a friend were coming back from "getting their hair done," said Broadview’s police chief, who would not say if Lightford or her husband had a gun.

By Frank Main and Fran Spielman

Man dies days after South Side shooting

On Dec. 11, Frank Hall and a 64-year-old woman were shot in the 1000 block of East 43rd Street, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Wearing a mask isn’t that complicated

Too many people wear masks that don’t fit snugly, so it’s easy for the virus to leak out; some people wear masks with holes in them. Then there are those who refuse to wear a mask even though stores require them.

By Letters to the Editor

Fresh off 4-game point streak, Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews welcomes week of rest

Toews’ last five games have been his best this season, but the NHL’s extended holiday break gives him time to "maintain and take care of" himself.

By Ben Pope

FOP boss booted CPD commander out of ceremony for cops who aided Officers French, Yanez after shooting

The move by John Catanzara amounted to a stinging rebuke of a high-ranking police official with a deep personal connection to the tragic shooting.

By Tom Schuba