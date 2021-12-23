 clock menu more-arrow no yes
‘Polite’ gunman suspected of more than 20 robberies on North and West sides

He often commits two or more robberies in a short span of time, police say in an alert, and uses rental cars with out of state plates.

By Sun-Times Wire

Chicago police have issued an alert about a gunman suspected of robbing more than 20 people and businesses on the North and West sides since the end of November, usually while “speaking in a polite manner.”

He often commits two or more robberies in a short span of time, police said in the alert, and uses rental cars with out of state plates. The latest descriptions had him driving a silver Mitsubishi with Texas plates.

Sometimes he has pulled out a gun in a business and had fled without taking any property, police said. ”On more than one occasion, he has signaled the cashier to keep quiet by placing his index finger to his lips,” police said in the alert,

The businesses range from convenience stores, liquor stores, a clothing store and a fast food restaurant, police said.

In the street robberies, the gunman has approached the victims from behind, often while they are entering apartment buildings. He displays a handgun and takes money, cell phones and jewelry and runs away, police said.

He is described as Black, 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-2, possible tattoo on the neck, medium complexion, often wearing a black face mask and hooded sweatshirt — though he has worn a green one and a red one — and black or yellow gloves. He has been seen wearing dark Jordan brand sweatpants and acid washed jeans. His gym shoes have been black, and black with red.

He is suspected of the following robberies:

  • 7400 block of North Sheridan on Monday Nov. 22 at 10:15 p.m.
  • 900 block of West Monroe on Tuesday Nov. 23 at 7:20 p.m.
  • 7300 block of North Sheridan on Saturday Dec. 4 at 2:45 a.m.
  • 5100 block of North Sheridan on Saturday Dec. 4 at 3:33 a.m.
  • 1000 block of West Bryn Mawr on Saturday Dec. 4 at 4:45 a.m.
  • 7000 block of North Wolcott on Monday Dec. 6 at 7:28 p.m.
  • 6000 block of North Glenwood on Monday Dec. 6 at 7:40 p.m.
  • 1400 block of West North Shore on Monday Dec. 6 at 8:15 p.m.
  • 1400 block of West Devon on Monday Dec. 6 at 8:23 p.m.
  • 4200 block of West 26th Street on Wednesday Dec. 8 at 3:37 p.m.
  • 7300 block of North Clark on Wednesday Dec. 8 at 8:45 p.m.
  • 4000 block of West 26th Street on Thursday Dec. 9 at 2:40 p.m.
  • 2400 block of South Hamlin Avenue on Thursday Dec. 9 at 2: 44 p.m.
  • 2200 block of South California Avenue on Thursday Dec. 9 at 3:20 p.m.
  • 6500 block of North Glenwood on Monday Dec. 13 at 12:20 a.m.
  • 4100 block of West 26th Street on Monday Dec. 13 at 2:19 p.m.
  • 1300 block of West Morse on Sunday Dec. 19 at 12:24 a.m.
  • 6800 block of North Sheridan on Sunday Dec. 19 at 10:35 p.m.
  • 6600 block of North Clark on Sunday Dec. 19 at 10:55 p.m.
  • 4000 block of West 26th Street on Tuesday Dec. 21 at 11:50 a.m.
  • 3300 block of West 26th Street on Tuesday Dec. 21 at 12:25 p.m.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 312/744-8263 or 312/746-8253.

