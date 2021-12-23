 clock menu more-arrow no yes
DePaul women fall to No. 20 Notre Dame

The Irish had a whopping 51-26 rebounding advantage.

By Associated Press
Lexi Held scored 18 points in DePaul’s loss to Notre Dame.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AP file photo

Maya Dodson scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Maddy Westbeld scored 22 and 20th-ranked Notre Dame held off DePaul for a 91-86 win Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena.

Dodson finished 13-for-21 shooting and collected seven offensive rebounds. Westbeld went 7 for 10 and missed only two of 10 free throws and Olivia Miles scored 20, had eight assists and six rebounds. Anaya Peoples grabbed nine rebounds; five on the offensive end for the Irish (11-2).

Notre Dame had a whopping 51-26 rebounding advantage with almost half (24) coming on offense, leading to 29-second chance points.

Westbeld made 1 of 2 foul shots with 14 seconds left to give the Irish an 89-86 lead. Off the miss, DePaul failed to secure it and the deflected ball ended up back to Westbeld who was fouled and this time sank both to seal it.

Notre Dame led 72-59 after three quarters before the Blue Demons (11-3) went on a 13-2 run and were within 74-72 on Kierra Collier’s layup with 6:51 left. DePaul drew within a point twice from there but never pushed past.

Aneesah Morrow scored 19 and had 10 rebounds and Lexi Held 18 for DePaul.

