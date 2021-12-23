14-year-old boy among 3 teens shot in Back of the Yards

Three teenage boys, ages 14 to 16, were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 6:40 p.m., the boys were on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of South May Street when a car approached and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 14-year-old boy was struck in the leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police and Chicago fire officials said.

A 16-year-old boy was also struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Another 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.