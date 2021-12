A man was found shot to death Thursday night in Englewood on the South Side.

Just after 10 p.m., officers found the 58-year-old outside in the 5500 block of South Emerald Avenue with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg, Chicago police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.