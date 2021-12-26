 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Proviso West Holiday Tournament preview

Breaking down the favorite, top contenders and top storyline at the Proviso West tournament.

By Joe Henricksen
Fenwick’s Damion Porter Jr (23) drives the ball past Oak Park River Forest’s Sam Lewis (11).
Fenwick’s Damion Porter Jr (23) drives the ball past Oak Park River Forest’s Sam Lewis (11).
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Proviso West Holiday Tournament

The favorite: Kenwood is loaded. The Broncos feature a plethora of scoring options, including dynamic junior scoring guard Darrin Ames, senior guard Trey Pettigrew and 6-7 Davius Loury, to go with size, speed and athleticism.

Top contender: Young has a pair of bookend bigs in 6-8 Miami-Florida recruit AJ Casey and NIU-bound Xavier Amos that few teams can match up with. If the Dolphins can get some steady guard play that they can count on, this team is as good as any.

Sleepers: The likelihood of anyone in this field being able to knock off the two big boys is pretty slim. Nonetheless, Clark, Lincoln Park, Proviso East and Morton will all give it a shot as the second wave of teams in this tournament. Surprising Proviso East, which has beaten Benet this season, has yet to lose. How good are the Pirates? Coach Donnie Boyce’s team features a nice scoring combo of Javon Johnson and Joloni Johnson that must be accounted for each game.

Tournament storyline: Let’s cut to the chase. Everyone fully expects and is highly anticipating a Kenwood-Young final. It’s the game people want to materialize in this tournament and an opportunity to learn a lot about each of these powers.

Top five players to watch: Darrin Ames, Trey Pettigrew and Davius Lowry, Kenwood; AJ Casey and Xavier Amos, Young.

Schedule

First round, Dec. 27

Proviso West vs. Lincoln Park, 9:30 a.m.

Morgan Park vs. Clark, 11 a.m.

Hammond Central, Ind. vs. Fenwick, 12:30

TF North vs. Kenwood, noon

Farragut vs. Gary Bowman, Ind., 4

Proviso East vs. Bogan, 5:30

Zion-Benton vs. Morton, 7

Young vs. Crete-Monee, 8:30

Quarterfinals, Dec. 28

Semifinals, Dec. 29

Championship, Dec. 30

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Jack Tosh Holiday Classic preview

Breaking down the favorite, top contenders and top storyline at the Jack Tosh Holiday tournament.

By Joe Henricksen

Missing man last seen heading toward North Avenue Beach on Christmas Eve

Gay Dut, 22, was last seen in the 3700 block of West Wilson Avenue heading toward North Avenue Beach.

By Sun-Times Wire

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace winner and anti-apartheid activist, dies at 90

The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town as well as frequent public demonstrations to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity, both at home and globally.

By Associated Press

Okay, I admit: books are heavy

One downside of the Kindle e-reader is it doesn’t develop your upper body strength the way books do.

By Neil Steinberg

Dear Abby: I cared for my mother for years, but family now blames me for her death

Woman feels terrible guilt after hospital put her mom in a home and she died there alone.

By Abigail Van Buren

What Kwanzaa means for Black Americans

For the African American community, Kwanzaa is not just any "Black holiday." It is a recognition that knowledge of Black history is worthwhile.

By Frank Dobson